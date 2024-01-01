PTI founder acquitted in two more vandalism cases

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad has acquitted PTI founder-chairman Imran Khan and 11 others in two more cases related to vandalism.

Pronouncing the reserved verdict on acquittal pleas, Judicial Magistrate Sohaib Bilal cleared PTI leader and 11 others including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Saifullah Niazi and Shirin Mazari from two vandalism cases registered at federal capital’s Bara Kahu police station.

On Tuesday, another judicial magistrate of Islamabad had acquitted Imran Khan in two cases pertaining to the vandalism during the party’s long march in March 2022.

Judicial magistrate Shaista Kundi heard the pleas filed by Imran for his acquittal in the cases registered at Islamabad’s Lohi Bhair and Sahala police stations as well one related to his production in the court.

During the hearing, Imran’s counsel Naeem Panjotha contended that all the cases against the ex-premier were limited to the extent of “orders”. “He was booked in multiple cases in a single day. He was framed in the same role,” he added.

The lawyer informed the magistrate that the complainant was an SHO, who he argued lacked the authority to lodge cases. “The cases also do not include the statements of witnesses.”

Releasing the written order on Wednesday, Judicial Magistrate Shaista Lodhi remarked that the nature of the charges levelled against Imran Khan were unclear and there was no solid evidence to link the PTI founder to the crime.

The magistrate also remarked that the co-accused in these cases had already been acquitted. “With these charges and proofs, there is no possibility of convicting the PTI leader,” she added.