PTI founder’s plea against disqualification sent to larger bench

F.P. Report

LAHORE : A larger bench of the Lahore High Court will hear the petition against disqualification of the former prime minister and the PTI founder in Toshkhana case.

Justice Shujaat Ali of the Lahore High Court (LHC) held initial hearing of the petition on Friday and later referred it to a larger bench.

Barrister Ali Zafar appeared in the court on behalf of the former prime minister.

The petitioner contended that the ECP had disqualified him for five years on August 8, 2023, which is an illegal action to prevent him from taking part in elections.

The allegations leveled against him are baseless, Barrister Ali Zafar argued and requested the court to declare the disqualification null and void and suspend the notification till the final decision of the petition.

He contended that the date for general elections has been announced on the orders of the Supreme Court and his client wanted to participate in the polls.