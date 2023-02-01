Former Balochistan CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo joins PPP

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Several electables from Balochistan including former chief minister Abdul Qudous Bizenjo have joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The development came in a meeting with PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Lahore on Thursday.

During the meeting, former Balochistan minister Sikandar Imrani, Syed Nizamuddin, Syed Hameed, Naseer Ahmed Bizenjo and Mir Abdul Wahab Bizenjo also joined the PPP.

Meanwhile, Mir Hamoodur Rahman and Mir Shafiqur Rahman sons of former Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Nasir Mengal also joined the PPP.

Last month, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif secured backing from over two dozen influential figures in Balochistan, including former chief minister Jam Kamal.

The other significant figures who joined PML-N included Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Muhammad Khan Lehri, Mir Ghafoor Lehri, Noor Muhammad Dumar, Toor Uthmankhail, Sardar Masood Luni, Sardar Fateh Muhammad Hassani, Mir Mujeeb ur Rehman Muhammad Hassani, Saleem Khan Khoso, Mir Shoaib Nowsherwani, Dostain Khan Domki, Rameen Muhammad Hassani.