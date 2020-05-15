PTI govt has not taken possible steps to contain spread of virus, says Ahsan Iqbal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Friday has said that the deadly coronavirus has badly hit the economies across the world.

While addressing a National Assembly (NA) session, the PML-N MNA said that the systems of even developed countries have been shaken by this pandemic.

The incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has not taken possible and practical steps to contain the spread of the virus in the country, he claimed.

Ahsan Iqbal said it’s been three months that the government has not presented its coronavirus policy for debate. Even in current scenario, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has refused to sit with the opposition parties to discuss this matter, he added.

The PML-N leader further demanded to bring back Pakistanis stranded in foreign states before Eid-ul-Fitr.

The world has closed all the sources of coronavirus spread however, our government has lifted lockdown and allowed everyone to gather outside, he went on to say.