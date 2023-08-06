PTI leaders from Kasur district joins IPP

KASUR (NNI): In what appears to be a big blow to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), the influential Nakai family of Pattoki and prominent political bigwigs of Kasur announced joining Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Sunday.

Former PTI MNA from Kasur Sardar Talib Nakai, Ayaz Nakai, former MPA Pir Mukhtar, former ticket holders Rana Aslam, Rao Shahid, and former general secretary of PTI District Kasur Ali Javed Dogar called on Jahangir Tareen, the Chief of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), and President Abdul Aleem Khan and expressed their full confidence in IPP’s philosophy and formally announced joining the party.

Rana Aslam, a former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA), Rao Shah Dawar, and Rao Zahid were also present during the meeting. IPP top brass welcomes new members.

Talking to the media, Patron Chief IPP Jahangir Tareen said that all the leaders are welcome in the party. IPP will work for the stability of the country, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Aleem Khan stated that arrogance leads to downfall, drawing attention to what he referred to as “drops of corruption” emerging from PTI’s leadership, hinting at potential revelations in the future.

The real corruption of Imran Khan will come to light after the arrest of Buzdar and Farah Gogi, he added.

Sardar Talib Nakai said that the purpose of joining the IPP Party is to work for the poor people and farmers.