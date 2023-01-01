PTI leaders slam Shabbar Zaidi for criticizing party’s economic policy

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman on Saturday lambasted former Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) chairman Shabbar Zaidi for criticizing PTI said, “his baseless claims are signs of a confused mind”.

According to the details, PTI spokesperson, while reacting to the interview of former chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi, said that “Shabbar Zaidi’s conversation is an attempt to create distorted impressions against the facts.”

PTI spokesperson said that, “Shabbar Zaidi’s unfounded claims indicate a sign of a confused mind. If these claims were to be accepted as true, he would find himself vulnerable to their counterattack.”

Moreover, the spokesman added that “before criticizing and raising objections to PTI economic strategy, it would be better for him [Shabbar Zaidi] to point out facts.”

In response to the criticism, the unofficial twitter account of former FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi, explaining the interview that there is no flaw in the economic policy of PTI chairman, neither he criticized the PTI’s economic policy but the system.

He suggest people no to make negative comments by just watching the videos clips of the interview circulating online but to see the complete interview.

“I have publicly said that there was no defect in IK economic policy, however ‘Mafia’ blocked,” Zaidi tweeted.

Earlier to this, former Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) chairman Shabbar Zaidi in an interview said that the country would have economically collapsed if the PTI government continued to rule the country.

“Had this [PTI] government continued, the party would not have even secured 5% votes as the country would have economically collapsed,” former Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) chairman Shabbar Zaidi told Geo News’ Shahzeb Khanzada on Friday.