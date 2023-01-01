Mobile phone service suspended in Quetta on Youm-e-Ashur

F.P. Report

QUETTA: The mobile phone service has been suspended, and the Pakistan Army has been put on high alert, as part of the security measures for Youm-e-Ashur in Quetta.

According to the authorities, the mobile phone service will remain suspended from 6am to 12pm today.

Strict security arrangements have also been made for the main procession of Youm-e-Ashur in Quetta.

Police, Frontier Corps (FC) and the officials of other law enforcement agencies have been deployed on the routes of processions while three battalions of the Pakistan Army will remain on standby.

A control room has also been set up in the IG and DIG office. The monitoring of the procession is being carried out through secret cameras and helicopters.

According to the authorities, the procession will pass through Alamdar Road, Toghi Road, Mission Road, Bacha Khan Chowk, Liaquat Bazar, Prince Road and culminate at Alamdar Road Mominabad Imambargah in the evening.