‘PTI pushing country towards instability’

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) is pushing the country towards political and economic instability by doing politics of chaos.

He stated this while speaking during a meeting with Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman at Governor House Lahore on Tuesday. During the meeting, the overall political situation of the country and issues of mutual interest were discussed. Ahsan Iqbal said that the constitutional order asking Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi to take a vote of confidence was the need of the hour.

The federal minister said that the coalition government has not come into government for any political gains, but for public interest only. He said that the politics of anarchy is not in the interest of the country. He further said that PTI has done nothing but spread despair in the country.

Talking on this occasion, Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman said that those who are bent on creating instability and disorder in the country will face failure, Insha Allah. He said that the previous government took record loans, and pushed the country towards economic crisis. He said that Muslim League (N) started many public welfare projects during its tenure, which were ignored by the previous government.

The Governor Punjab said that distribution of laptops on merit to the students, establishment of technical education institutes for economic empowerment of the youth, record funding to Higher Education Commission, for higher education, establishment of first women’s university for women empowerment and later many universities for the women were established during the Muslim League (N) era. He said that, Insha Allah, the journey of public service will continue.