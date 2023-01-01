‘PTI ready for talks but govt has malafide intention’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday that issues relating to elections could be resolved through talks but government’s intention was not good.

Talking to media persons outside Islamabad High Court, Qureshi said curbs on media could not hide facts. He said his party was hopeful.

“We are hopeful and constitution clearly tells when the elections will be held. The excuse which is being advanced, is a lame one,” the PTI leader said. He said government had no resources for elections but it had funds for PSL and for the force being deployed at the time of Imran Khan’s attendance at court.

He hoped that court would protect the constitution. “We stand by the superior judiciary. Our workers were arrested in Punjab. As many as 2,000 PTI supporters were arrested. Idol of the fear has been broken,” he maintained.

The PTI leader said that his party was not avoiding negotiations but government had a malafide intention behind. On one side the government was talking about negotiations but on the other side it was arresting PTI workers.

He said government and PTI could sit together and talk about elections, country was experiencing political instability. Qureshi said Ishaq Dar’s statement in Senate had created frenzy among people. (INP)