PTI’s Fawad and his brother’s audiotape surfaces

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Another purported audiotape of former PTI information minister Fawad Chaudhry conversing with his brother Faisal Chaudhry advocate surfaced on Friday.

In the alleged audiotape, the duo could be heard talking about judiciary and sentencing of their political opponents.

According to the audiotape uploaded on Twitter, the voice stated to be that of Fawad Ch’s is saying to his brother Faisal: “The CJ Lahore is saying that his ‘general’ should be held with (Chief Justice of Pakistan) Bandial. Secondly, meet with Mazahar through Dar Sahib. Tell them that a full truck was standing with you. Ask them that they must tell us what we should do. My personal opinion is that three or four cases should be registered against Tarar and get him punished under Section 228 so that they will come under pressure.”

On this, the other voice purported to be that of Faisal Ch’s says: “I will do it tomorrow morning.”

The alleged Fawad voice again says: “Inform me after asking them.”

Faisal replied: “All right.”

Fawad says audio fake

However, Fawad Ch termed the audiotape fake denying any meeting with the Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti.

He said he never met with LHC chief justice nor did he ask for SC Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi’s help.

It may be mentioned here that an audiotape of another PTI leader Abid Zuberi had surfaced in February in which he was conversing with former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

In the audio leak, Parvez Elahi asked Abid Zuberi to follow up on the matter and they also discuss a case of former Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Muhammad Dogar that was affixed for hearing before Naqvi.