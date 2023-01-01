PTI’s Malik Amin Aslam quits party

ISLAMABAD (PPI): Another Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former climate change minister, Malik Amin Aslam, on Thursday announced to quit the party following countrywide May 9 violent protests after party chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Malik condemned May 9 events – which includes the attack on military and civil installations. He said that the party had set out on a “destructive” path and that’s why he had decided to leave PTI. He added that there was no “pressure” on him. Amin’s decision to quit the party came a day after Amir Mahmood Kiyani Kiani, a former federal minister and PTI’s additional secretary general, left party over May 9 protests.

Earlier, Mahmood Baqi Moulvi, a senior PTI member and a member of the National Assembly from Karachi, left the party over a “difference of opinion” and said he would also resign from the NA seat. Two more PTI MPAs from Sindh, Sanjay Gangwani and Kareem Bux Gabol, had left the party following the ‘attack on military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore’.

In a statement, Sanjay Gangwani said that he was also quitting politics while condemning the ‘vandalism of military installations’ on May 9. Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) last week.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order. Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.

Meawhile, another Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Muhammad Amjad quit the party and politics over May 9, violence. As per details, Muhammad Amjad was the Deputy Information Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. While announcing to quit PTI he said he cannot become part of the politics which is destroying Pakistan.