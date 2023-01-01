PTI’s Shaukat Yousafzai declared proclaimed offender

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR : A session’s court on Monday declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Yousafzai a proclaimed offender.

A case under section 109 PPC had been registered by the Shangla police against the provincial senior vice president of the party on November 21.

Shangla police reached Peshawar during intra-party elections on December 2 to arrest him, but Yousafzai did not turn up.

Police have added more sections to the FIR registered against him.

It may be recalled that the former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa information minister was offloaded from a flight to Saudi Arabia on Nov 21.

He was kept in custody by the airport authorities for around two hours and released after the plane had departed.

Earlier in July, he was arrested along with other PTI leaders by the Shangla police under section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance. However, he was later acquitted.