‘Qosh Tepa’ tournament to be held in Kandahar

KANDAHAR CITY (TOLOnews): Officials at the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said on Thursday in a press conference that the T20 cricket cup named “Qosh Tepa” is scheduled to begin on the 16th of April this year, hosted by Kandahar.

This cup is organized to elevate the level of players’ experience and prepare them more extensively for international competitions.

Teams such as Spin Ghar, Band-e-Amir, Boost, Amu, and Mes Aynak will compete in this tournament.

“One of the reasons for holding this tournament is that many people thought there was a gap between the national players and the domestic players, and secondly, it starts to prepare the national team players more for participation in this year’s World Cup matches,” Nazeem Jar Abdul Rahimzai, a domestic cricket official, said about the tournament.

The cricket board selection committee officials also said that top players will also be selected at the end of these matches.

“At the end of these matches, top players will be identified and selected for this year’s World Cup matches,” said Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil, the acting chief selector of the cricket board.

“National team players are divided equally into five teams, and the balance of the teams has been considered,” said Mir Mobariz, a member of the cricket board selection committee.

The participating teams will compete in a league format in this tournament, where each team plays eight games against each other.