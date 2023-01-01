Punjab CM fixes cotton support price at Rs8,500

LAHORE (NNI): The caretaker government of Punjab has set a target area for cotton cultivation at five million acres and production target to 8.2 million bales while fixing the minimum support price at Rs8,500 in order to boost the cotton production in the province.

A meeting, chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, also decided to give a special incentives package to farmers to increase the area for cotton cultivation and production.

Moreover, the Punjab government was also considering a proposal to give agricultural easy loans to the farmers. A detailed plan has been requested from Bank of Punjab on the proposal of easy loans. The Chief Minister tasked each division, and district to achieve the target of cotton area under cultivation.

According to Mohsin Naqvi, the minimum support price of cotton has been fixed at Rs8,500 for which assistance will also be sought from the federal government. He also directed to ensure the availability of certified cotton seed. The federal government would also provide assistance, the CM stated, adding that strict action would be taken against those who sell poor quality seeds and counterfeit pesticides.

Furthermore, Mohsin Naqvi gave the go-ahead to conduct a vigorous campaign to expand the cotton-sowing area.

The meeting presided over by Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi in London before his departure to Lahor also directed immediate mobilization of Agriculture Department and Administration. The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Aamir Mir, Patron Chief of APTMA Gohar Ijaz, Fawad Mukhtar, Shahid Sattar, Dr Jawad, Secretaries, Chairman PITB, Chief Executive Officer, Punjab Investment Board, Chief Secretary, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Commissioners and other concerned authorities. Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Faisalabad also participated in the meeting through video link.

Punjab CM says will not allow anyone to threaten ‘institutions’: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday asserted that the interim government will not allow anyone to humiliate or threaten ‘institutions and Intelligence agencies’ in the province.

Taking to Twitter, the Punjab CM said: “We will not allow anyone to humiliate or threaten our institutions and Intelligence agencies in Punjab”. “It is our foremost responsibility as responsible Pakistani citizens to condemn these elements who are actually benefiting enemies of Pakistan,” he said. Mohsin Naqvi assured that the government will implement the law and the culprits will be held accountable as per law. A day earlier, the caretaker Punjab government announced to conduct a ‘transparent and impartial’ audit of the free flour scheme following the allegations levelled by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Taking to Twitter, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi said that it has been decided to conduct a transparent and impartial audit of the free flour scheme in Punjab to investigate the baseless allegations.

The Chief Minister said that in order to ensure financial discipline, the free flour scheme will be audited by the Auditor General of Pakistan’s (AGP) Office and a private audit firm of international repute.

He further said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman has also been requested to examine the scheme so that the facts can be brought out and the perpetrators of corruption can be brought to justice.