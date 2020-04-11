Punjab govt decides to extend ongoing lockdown till April 21

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Government of Punjab on Saturday has decided to extend ongoing lockdown by seven more days, citing sources.

The lockdown triggered after coronavirus outbreak will now persist till April 21, which was to end on April 14, sources privy to the development said.

The extension in the lockdown is aimed at controlling spread of novel coronavirus in the province.

Suggestions are being review for the opening of more industries in the province during lockdown.

The sources said, the official announcement of extending lockdown in Punjab will be made by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said he cannot make any prediction regarding the end or continuation of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown across the country.

Asad Umar, while addressing a press conference at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said that no predictions could be made regarding the restrictions amid COVID-19 crisis would be lifted after April 14 or not.

He added that the decision regarding the lockdown will be taken this week by the federal government.