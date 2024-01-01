Punjab govt decides to run public schools under PSSP

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab government has taken a big decision of running the public schools under the Private School Support Program (PSSP).

According to reports, all the public schools with less than four teachers or less than 100 children will be run under the PSSP.

The channel reported that the School Education Department has started collecting the data of schools having the low number of teachers and students.

The channel said after compiling the data, public schools will be run under PSSP.

In the first phase, a total of 720 schools from across the province will be run under PSSP and 20 schools will be selected from each district for this purpose.

Courtesy: (24News)