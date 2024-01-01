Lahore Board’s annual exam for class nine started

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Annual examination for class nine under Lahore Board has commenced from today and will continue till April 5, on Tuesday.

More than 0.25 million students will participate in the annual examination.

On the day first, there will be 4 subjects’ papers including Economics, Dressmaking and Fashion Designing, History of Pakistan and Art and Model Drawing will be conducted.

As many as 860 examination centers have been set up for the examination.

Section 144 have been imposed in and outside of all examination centers and no unrelated person will be allowed to enter the examination centers.