Qaiser Sheikh visits PNSC, hold meeting with officers

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Federal Minister Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh visited PNSC and held media briefing after his visit. He was accompanied with Secretary Maritime Affairs Dr. Iram Anjum Khan, Vice President KCCI and other officers from PNSC.

The Federal Minister emphasized the importance of contribution of blue economy to Pakistan and how marine trade can led to billions of dollars of exports resulting in surplus on the current account of Pakistan. Further, he mentioned that he has more than 40 years of experience of dealing with business community as he was elected as President of KCCI in 1987-88.

Moreover, he said that his aim is to increase the efficiency of ports and convert it into high profit making entities. The Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said,” we have revised our profit estimates for KPT to Rs.5 billion which only earned Rs.2 billion last year.

The Federal Minister cleared the air regarding rumors of privatization of PNSC by clearly saying no such discussion or agenda is under consideration. Speaking on the occasion, he said,”We have decided that PNSC should have CEO from the private sector in order to improve its overall working and international competitiveness.

This change will help in making robust changes in this autonomous organization and will help in avoiding such incidents like the one which has recently happened in Sri Lanka where Pakistani ship is stranded for more than eight months due to repair and maintenance issues and it has cause heavy damage to Pakistan exchequer”. On this issue he further added,” complete inquiry will be conducted on this matter and strict action will be taken against concerned officers”.

Answering question regarding salaries of daily wagers, the Federal Minister said,” it is our top priority to look into this matter and give relief to the poor workers and mechanism will be in place where equitable distribution will take place”.

On the question of KGTL unprecedentedly increased rates of cargo without considering all stakeholders and the business community, the Federal Minister said,” he is visiting KGTL today to consider all stakeholders when it is increasing its rates. The minister informed that cement association has raised issues 15% incremental charges and he will discuss it with KGTL.

The minister said,” I will also look into developing a coherent mechanism of fixing the exorbitant rates of shipping lines which charge different rates at different times”. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh ended his press talk by thanking all media persons for making their presence at PNSC.