Qamar Zaman Kaira all set to become governor Punjab

Hassan Naqvi

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has finalised the name of Senior PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira for the post of Governor Punjab who is all set to become 40th governor of Punjab, The Frontier Post (TFP) has learnt.

Qamar Zaman, hailing from the influential Kaira family deeply rooted in the Pakistan Peoples Party since the 1970s, carries a strong political legacy. His father, Chaudhry Muhammad Zaman Kaira, secured an MPA position in 1977, while his uncle Haji Asghar Kaira served in the National Assembly in 1988 and 1993. Their enduring popularity has posed a significant challenge to the Chaudhrys of Gujrat in Lala Musa, Kharian, and Gujrat.

Qamar Zaman gained prominence in 2002 with his victory in a Gujrat constituency. Renowned for his oratory skills, he captivates crowds and effectively represents the party in televised debates and talk shows. Tragedy struck in 2007 when his cousin Tauqeer Kaira lost his life during an attack on Benazir Bhutto’s convoy upon her return to Pakistan.

Following his election to the National Assembly in 2008, President Asif Ali Zardari appointed Qamar Zaman as federal minister for Kashmir affairs and later as federal information minister. He emerged as a potential candidate for the party’s leadership role when Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani faced disqualification for contempt of court. Known for his popularity among grassroots workers, he has been a prominent figure for the PPP in Punjab.

Despite losing in the 2013 elections to Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Qamar Zaman was entrusted with the crucial task of revitalizing the party in Punjab, assuming the presidency of the Central Punjab chapter.

In 2018, Qamar Zaman faced another setback as he failed to reclaim his seat from Lala Musa. However, when the PPP joined the federal government coalition after a vote of no confidence against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, he served as the advisor to the prime minister on Kashmir Affairs from April 18, 2022, to August 10, 2023, remaining the sole PPP leader among the prime minister’s advisors during this tenure.

In 2024 general elections he contested from NA-65 from where Chaudhry Naseer Ahmed Abbas of the PML-N emerged as the triumphant candidate, securing a significant lead with 90982 votes. Following closely behind is Syed Wajahat Hassnain, an independent candidate, with 82411 votes. Qamar Zaman Kaira, representing the PPP, garnered 51282 votes, securing the third position in the electoral race.

Sources from PML-N and PPP confirmed to TFP that Kaira’s name was also endorsed by PM Shehbaz Sharif and also the ‘powers that be’ while the other name in the race was of Nadeem Afzal Chan and PPP South Punjab President Makhdooma Ahmad Mehmud but PML-N had serious reservations about Chan’s name as he has been giving tough time to PML-N leadership during elections and he was critical of PML-N leadership.

Kaira will replace Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman, who is currently holding the position of the 39th Governor of Punjab since May 30, 2022. His appointment was made by President Arif Alvi, on the recommendation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He was sworn in as Governor of Punjab on May 30, 2022, with the oath administered by Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti of the Lahore High Court.

Prior to his current role, he served as the Minister of State for Federal Education and Interior and Narcotics Control from 2013 to 2017. He also served as a member of the National Assembly from 2008 to May 2018.