Universities still closed to girls after 450 days

KABUL (TOLOnews): More than 450 days have passed, yet there is still no news of universities reopening for girls.

Some female students said that they are nearly fifteen months behind in their studies and request the Islamic Emirate to reopen universities for them this year.

Khadijah, a student, said, “If girls are educated and literate, it means the whole family is literate. If girls are uneducated and illiterate, it means the entire family is uneducated and illiterate.”

Another student, Narow, said, “Our request is that they please open the doors of schools and universities to girls so they can study and we can have a strong and advanced society.”

Some university professors also believe that the continued closure of university to girls will cause the country to fall behind.

Zakiullah Mohammadi, a university professor, said, “When we want to govern as a ruling government and as a responsible government in society, we must grant all our citizens their basic rights.”

Former President Hamid Karzai, in a meeting with the Norwegian chargé d’affaires, also regarded the reopening of schools and universities for girls as a necessity.

The Islamic Emirate has said nothing new about reopening schools and universities for girls; however, it has previously stated that the caretaker government has not denied girls’ right to education.

After the Islamic Emirate’s return to power, the gates of schools were closed to girls above the sixth grade, and more than a year later, the gates of universities were also closed to female students.