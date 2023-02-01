QWP demand free, fair and transparent elections

F.P. Report

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Saturday said that holding free, fair and transparent election was the only way to steer the country out of the prevailing crises.

This he said while addressing a gathering at Tangi tehsil in Charsadda district and called for providing a level-playing field to all political parties. Local leader of Pakistan People’s Party and former councilor Liaqat Khan, general councilor Naeem Khan and others announced joining the QWP on this occasion.

They reposed confidence in the QWP leadership and said they would work to strengthen the party at the grassroots. Welcoming the new entrants into the party, Sikandar Sherpao said the QWP would not let them down and would come up to their expectations.

He said the QWP would spare no effort to work for the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the wellbeing of its residents. He said his party believed in serving the people with any consideration for political affiliations. Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for its bad governance, he said the PTI ruled KP for almost a decade, but left the province in dire financial straits. QWP provincial chairman said the PTI rulers deceived the Pakhtuns in the name of change and reneged on their pledges.

He said the slogan of change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power. However, he said the PTI leaders stood exposed as they could not serve the people. “The people are now mature. They have realized that the slogan of change was a political gimmick to get power,” he remarked. Sikandar Sherpao said his party would continue to strive for getting the rights of the province.

He said the PTI compromised on KP’s rights during its rule. He said the people were facing skyrocketing inflation due to the incompetence of the PTI rulers. The QWP leader said though KP produced cheap hydel electricity, its residents were compelled to pay inflated power bills.