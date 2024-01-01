Rain death toll in Pakistan climbs to 98

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The recent ongoing heavy rains have claimed the lives of 98 people and injured 89 people across Pakistan, said NDMA report issued today.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in a report stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has the highest number of people, 46, died in heavy rains, while 26 lost lives in Punjab, 15 people were killed in Balochistan and 11 in Azad Kashmir.

At least 89 persons sustained injuries in various incidents during rainfall, where 60 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11 in Azad Kashmir, 10 in Balochistan and 8 were injured in Punjab.

Furthermore, the torrential rains have completely damaged 536 houses, 2,725 partially damaged across the country including 436 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20 in Azad Kashmir and 80 in Balochistan.

The met office stated that rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in most places of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Pothohar region during the next twelve hours. Snowfall is also likely on mountains in northern areas.

It is pertinent to mention here that the rainfall played havoc with various parts of Balochistan submerging the port city of Gwadar. Hundreds of villages have been drowned, link roads and bridges were damaged by water after heavy rainfall on Pak-Iran coastal belt. Sporadic spells of heavy rainfall lashed border town of Chaman and adjoining areas. Additionally, a great deal of mud dwellings have been destroyed by flash floods brought on by persistent rain on the nearby slopes.