Mobile phone, internet services to be shut down

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to shut down mobile phone and internet services in the province on the occasion of by-elections on Sunday (tomorrow). The Punjab Home Department forwarded a circular to the Interior Ministry in this regard on Saturday, recommending closure of the services.

The Home Department sought to switch off the mobile phone and internet services in 13 cities where the by-elections are being held. By-elections on 21 vacant seats of National and Provincial Assemblies will be held tomorrow throughout the country. According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), polling will be held on five National Assembly seats, 12 Punjab Assembly seats, two seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and two seats of Balochistan Assembly. Polling will start at 8:00 in the morning and it will continue till 5:00 pm without any break.