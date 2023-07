Rain spoils day two after Pakistan take lead

Monitoring Desk

COLOMBO: Abdullah Shafique and skipper Babar Azam steered Pakistan to a 12-run lead but rain halted their charge early on day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

The tourists were 178-2 after resuming under gloomy skies on 145-2 with Abdullah Shafique, on 87, and skipper Babar Azam, on 28, batting in a stand of 57.

Only 43 minutes of play were possible before the downpour began and forced officials to call lunch, tea and finally stumps with the ground fully covered.

More rain is predicted on day three and Pakistan, who lead the two-match series 1-0, will depend on an aggressive approach to clinch the series.

Shafique and Azam took on the Sri Lankan bowlers with a string of boundaries after a couple of maiden overs to push for a big lead in response to Sri Lanka’s total of 166.

Shafique has smashed eight fours and two sixes in his 131-ball stay so far. Azam, who began the day on eight, took on the bowlers with a six and two fours in the 10 overs since play resumed.

Pakistan bowlers combined to dismiss Sri Lanka in the second session on the opening day after the hosts elected to bat first.

Shafique extended Pakistan’s domination with a second-wicket stand of 108 with Shan Masood, who made 51, to put Sri Lanka on the back foot with their attacking play.

SCOREBOARD

Sri Lanka 1st innings 166 (D. de Silva 57; A. Ahmed 4-69, N. Shah 3-41)

Pakistan 1st innings (overnight 145-2, Shafique 74, Azam eight)

A. Shafique not out 87

Imam-ul-Haq c Madushka b Fernando 6

S. Masood c K. Mendis b Fernando 51

B. Azam not out 28

Extras (lb2, nb2, w2) 6

Total (2 wickets, 38.3 overs) 178

Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Haq), 2-121 (Masood)

Still to bat: S. Shakeel, S. Ahmed, A. Salman, N. Ali, S. Shah Afridi, N. Shah, A. Ahmed

Bowling: Fernando 8.3-0-51-2 (w2, nb1), Madushanka 9-1-38-1, Mendis 8-0-39-0, Jayasuriya 13-2-48-0 (nb1)

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)