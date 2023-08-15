Raja Riaz selects three names for caretaker PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz has selected three names for the caretaker prime minister on behalf of the opposition.

Raja Riaz said told local newsmen that a candidate with an economics background would be more suitable for the caretaker prime minister.

He added that the caretaker prime minister would take oath of his office before August 14 next.

It is to be noted here that the prime minister will send the summary to the president to dissolve the National Assembly today.