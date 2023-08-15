Two policemen among five injured in grenade attack in Quetta

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Five people, including two policemen, suffered injuries in a hand grenade attack on them on Joint Road, Quetta on Wednesday.

Quetta Civil Hospital sources said an injured woman and two policemen were brought to the hospital and their condition is stable.

He said the injured were given medical treatment.

Sharing details of the incident, police told media that the injured policemen traded fire with some unidentified troublemakers who also lobbed a grenade on police. The miscreants fled the spot, police said.

Senior police officials visited the spot and they were briefed on the incident.