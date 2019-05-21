Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar likely to be seen together in Karan Johar’s next

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Karan Johar has been on a roll with the number of films his production house has been churning out. While Student Of The Year has released recently, films like Good News, Sooryavanshi and Brahmastra are still to hit the theatres. With Dharma Productions aiming to get newer stars on the screen, speculations are rife that an upcoming romantic comedy, produced by the house, will star Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar.

Karan Johar has been on a roll with the number of films his production house has been churning out. While Student Of The Year has released recently, films like Good News, Sooryavanshi and Brahmastra are still to hit the theatres. With Dharma Productions aiming to get newer stars on the screen, speculations are rife that an upcoming romantic comedy, produced by the house, will star Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar.

We saw the two actors together the first time on Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee With Karan and needless to say the two bonded instantly with the host. We are also aware of their superb track record with comedies like Stree and Bareilly Ki Barfi to Rajkummar’s name and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan to Bhumi’s.

Courtesy: (Filmfare)