Rallies staged in Bilawal’s support and against Modi govt

KARACHI (PPI): Pakistan Peoples Party took out rallies across the country to support Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for calling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi “butcher of Gujrat” while delivering a speech at the United Nations.

In Karachi, a rally was staged at Karachi Press Club in the leadership of PPP leaders Saeed Ghani, Waqar Mehdi and Javed Nagri. The leaders strongly condemned India’s Modi government for committing atrocities against Muslims in India and Kashmir.

In Hyderabad, a large number of PPP activists took out a rally and held a protest demonstration in the city press club where leaders supported narative of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari against the Modi government. The leaders called for end to atrocities against Muslims in India and Kashmir.

The party also staged rallies in Sukkur, Khairpur, Dadu, Nawabshah, Tandojam and other cities of Pakistan to support Bilawal and condemn Modi government’s atrocities against Muslims.

Similarly, a rally was also took out in Larkana during which the public raised slogans against the anti-Muslim policies of India. The rally was also joined by the Pakistani Hindu community which was led by PPP city president Muhammad Sheikh and Ejaz Laghari.

The PPP also staged a rally in Umer Kot which was joined by a large number of people from different walks of life. The public raised slogans against India and praised Bilawal for his outstanding speech at the UN.

Speakig on the occasion, the leaders of the rally said that Indian extremists are afraid as they know that Bilawal will be the future prime minister of Pakistan.

Similarly, a rally was also held in Gujranwala to show solidarity with Bilawal. PPP workers raised slogans in front of the press club while holding the party flags and placards. The participants also burnt the effigy of Modi.

PPP Lahore organises rally to express solidarity with Bilawal

The Pakistan People’s Party organised a rally to express solidarity with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over his statement against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outside the Lahore Press Club, here on Sunday.

PPP Lahore President Chaudhry Aslam Gill led the rally while workers from all four districts of Lahore, 30 zones, and sister organisations participated in the rally.

The PPP workers raised slogans against Narendra Modi and burnt the Indian PM in effigy. Ch Aslam Gill, in his address, said that Bilawal Bhutto courageously exposed the ‘butcher of Gujarat’ (India), adding that the Pakistani foreign minister was following in the footsteps of his grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, mother Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and his father former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Acting President PPP Central Punjab Rana Farooq Saeed also spoke. PPP leaders Shehzad Saeed Cheema, Ahmad Jawad Farooq Rana, Faisal Muneer, Haji Azizur Rehman Chan and thousands of workers were present at the rally.