Ramadan 2024: International iftars in the UAE, from Japanese to French

One Carlo Diaz

The UAE is home to more than 200 nationalities and has restaurants catering to all manner of cuisines. This Ramadan, as the end of the second week nears, those looking to break away from traditional Middle Eastern spreads have plenty of options.

Here are 10 venues in Abu Dhabi and Dubai serving international iftar meals.

Netsu by Ross Shonhan, Dubai

Cuisine: Japanese

The restaurant at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira offers Japanese grills and maki rolls, as well as other Asian dishes such as crispy rice crackers, tri-tip Wagyu and truffle rice. For dessert, guests can try popcorn with a twist, reinvented with a creamy peanut butter parfait. There’s also a selection of Ramadan-inspired mocktails on offer.

From 6.30pm; Dh265 per person; Jumeirah Beach Road; 04 777 2232

The Guild, Dubai

Cuisine: European

A European menu with Middle Eastern touches at The Guild

The multi-venue dining destination at ICD Brookfield Place is fusing classic European cooking with Middle Eastern touches.

The iftar starts with medjool dates and lavosh, followed by first course plates such as porcini mushroom veloute with aged Parmesan, and pearl barley soup with braised chicken and kale. Next up are Atlantic cod fritters with remoulade sauce, and herb salad or roasted tomato flatbread with bocconcini and aged balsamic vinegar.

Mains include options such as seafood risotto with crispy prawns and Australian mussels, spiced lamb shoulder with smoked aubergine puree and chimichurri, as well as Provence-style gnocchi with basil and oregano dressing. Dessert options include saffron milk cake, baklava and rose ice cream.

Sunset-8pm; Dh245 per person; Dubai International Financial Centre; 04 321 9142

Homer Lobster, Dubai

Cuisine: American

Homer Lobster is offering an iftar box. Photo: Homer Lobster

The Parisian import serves American-style comfort food. It is joining the iftar offerings with a tasting box. Available at the restaurant or via food delivery platforms, the box includes a lobster roll, lobster bisque and brioche slathered with Nutella, peanut butter and jelly.

From sunset; Dh95 per box; Dubai International Financial Centre; 04 445 6786

Osh Del Mar, Dubai

Cuisine: Central Asian

Take a trip through Central Asia by way of this restaurant’s five-course iftar menu. Start your meal with freshly baked tandoor bread served with hummus and babaganoush. This is followed by soups that include chuchvara, Ukrainian borsch and Russian okroshka; and salads, such as watermelon and feta; and garden vegetables with baked aubergine.

Mains include chicken or vegetable shashlik, while the meal ends with apple tart, halva, chocolate tart or honey cake.

From sunset; Dh199 per person; Dubai Marina; 050 914 4215

Tan Cha, Dubai

Cuisine: Asian

The iftar menu is dominated by various types of dim sum. Photo: Tan Cha

The restaurant at JW Marriott Marquis is best known for its dim sum and dipping sauces, a medley of which are offered in its set iftar menu. These include prawn; chicken with prawn; mushroom with tobiko; and king oyster, shitake and black truffle, all served with Tan Tan Xiang chilli sauce.

The menu also includes a hearty prawn toast with black and white sesame; barbecue chicken puff pastry; and spiced Wagyu beef. Dessert is a steamed bun filled with creamy custard.

Sunset-7.30pm; Dh250 per person; Business Bay, 056 681 8881

L’Atelier Robuchon, Dubai

Cuisine: French

The Gate Village restaurant is serving French classics for iftar. The meal starts with dates and soup, followed by four appetisers, a choice of main and two desserts. Menu highlights include saffron risotto, salmon marinated in oriental spices and pistachio souffle.

6.30pm-8pm; Dh280 per person; Dubai International Financial Centre; 04 297 7729

Chaihona No 1 by Vasilchuki, Dubai

Cuisine: Slavic

Chaikhanskiy pilaf is a popular dish from Central Asia, especially Uzbekistan. Photo: Chaihona No 1 by Vasilchuki

The UAE newcomer dine-and-shop concept in Dubai Marina is offering a menu inspired by Russia and countries from Central Asia. Dishes include veal samsa, Olivier salad, fried marbled beef and lamb chops Chaikhanskiy pilaf. Food aside, diners can also pick up art, vases and other trinkets in the retail corner.

From sunset; Dh180 per person; Dubai Marina; 04 572 3785

African Lounge at Flamingo Collection, Abu Dhabi

Cuisine: International

An Asian iftar at Flamingo Collection. Photo: African Lounge

A tented safari camp experience with an Asian-inspired four-course menu awaits diners at the Flamingo Collection’s venue African Lounge.

The first course features three options such as grilled bao buns with Malay-spiced butter, prawn arancini with coriander salsa and rainbow slaw. Diners can choose between prawn sosaties and crispy corn fritters for the second course. A Wagyu steak or chicken pot pie with broccoli salad comes next, before finishing with vanilla panna cotta and sticky toffee pudding.

From sunset; Dh500 for two; Al Maryah Island; www.african-lounge.com

Coya Abu Dhabi

Cuisine: Peruvian

South American dishes await at Coya. Photo: Coya Abu Dhabi

The popular Peruvian restaurant in Abu Dhabi puts South American dishes in the spotlight for its iftar menu. The meal starts with soup paired with dates and focaccia and continues with dishes such as maki de champinones with avocado, wild mushrooms and smoked paprika. Other starters include burrata, picante de pepino and anticuchos de berenjena.

For mains, diners can choose among dishes such as arroz nikkei with Chilean sea bass and bomba rice, as well as grilled salmon with miso.

Sunset-7.30pm; Dh239 per person; Al Maryah Island; 02 306 7000

Mr Moto, Abu Dhabi

Cuisine: Japanese

Japanese dishes at Mr Moto

Break your fast with East Asian treats at Mr Moto at Yas Marina. The set menu includes oysters with truffle mignonette, sunomono hamachi carpaccio and Nashville karaage for starters. For mains, there is a spicy udon carbonara, sweet miso black cod and yuzu cheesecake. There’s also the Kunoichi mocktail, made with watermelon, shisho soda and blueberry syrup.

Sunset-8pm; Dh200 per person; Yas Island; 056 603 7600

Courtesy: thenationalnews