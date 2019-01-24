Rangers arrest man for stealing CNICs from NADRA Karachi office

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Karachi rangers on Thursday arrested a man who stole hundreds of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) from an office of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in Karachi’s Landhi area.



According to a rangers’ spokesperson, the man identified as Waleed Hussain stole 803 CNICs a day earlier from a NADRA office.

“As many as 803 stolen CNICs along with two Benazir Income Support cards have been recovered from the possession of the suspect,” the spokesperson said. He added the raid was conducted on the basis of intelligence information.

The suspect has been handed over to police, the spokesperson added.

On Wednesday, 1800 CNICs were stolen from a NADRA facility in Landhi area of the city.