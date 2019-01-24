JSMU students stage protest at KPC

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Score of Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) students on Thursday staged a peaceful protest demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club, demanding taking administrative control of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and National Institute of Child Health from the federal government and giving it to Sindh government.

The protesters said future of hundreds of students is on the stake by handing over three major teaching hospitals to the federal government. They said training of medical students would also be affected.

The protesters said house jobs and training of students might be disturbed badly if the administrative control of three hospitals is not given to the provincial government.

They demanded a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Jinnah Medical University and heads of the three healthcare facilities to continue affiliation of clinical faculty to save the future of medical students.