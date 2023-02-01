Rashmika Mandanna speaks up on rise in deepfake cases

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: South Indian starlet Rashmika Mandanna opened up on the sharp rise in deepfake cases recently, with fellow actors Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and others also falling victim to it.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who was the first one to fall prey to this latest wave of AI-generated deepfake videos, which was followed by the emergence of similar morphed clips of Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Kajol, shared her stance on this alarming rise.

In a recent promotional outing for her forthcoming film ‘Animal’, with Ranbir Kapoor, Mandanna highlighted this matter and said, “Deepfakes have been around for a while and we’ve normalized them, but it isn’t okay. I always wondered who would even care if I chose to speak up and point out that it isn’t okay.”

She continued, “So, I’m glad people from across the film industries have supported me. I understand now how important it is to speak up.”

“I want to urge women to take the help they need when it happens,” advised the ‘Pushpa’ star.

For the unversed, several fellows from the entertainment fraternity including Amitabh Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur and Naga Chaitanya among others, had come out in support of Mandanna when an objectional morphed video of her went viral on social media earlier this month.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mandanna will soon be sharing the screen space with Bollywood A-lister Ranbir Kapoor in the much-awaited ‘Animal’, whereas, she also has Telugu-language titles ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ and ‘Rainbow’ in the pipeline.