Rasm-e-Qul for Rehmat Shah Afridi today

The Rasm-e-Qul of the Chief Executive, The Frontier Post and prominent journalist late Rehmat Shah Afridi to be observed today (Tuesday) at his residence, 27 Abdara University Town, Peshawar.

The sons of the late Rehmat Shah Afridi, Mahmood Ullah Afridi, Jalil Afridi, Bilal Shah Afridi and Barrister Ahmad Afridi invited all family members and friends for participation in Rasm e Qul for special prayers of departed soul of late Rehmat Shah Afridi..

In America, Dua (Prayers) event is on Saturday, December 16th (Saturday) at 2PM at

Madina Mosque

6805 Backlick Road

Springfield, VA 200150