Rehmat Shah Afridi: Great Journalist, Amazing Neighbor

By: Syed Lakht i Hasnain



Rehmat shah Afridi, Great journalist, Amazing Neighbors,Prisoner of conscious and extremely loving friend from last three decades.



Losing Rehmat shah Afridi as friend is a profoundly challenging experience that can deeply affect every aspect of our lives. The pain of such a loss can be overwhelming, leaving us with a sense of emptiness and sorrow that seems impossible to bear. When we lose someone who has been an integral part of our lives, the world as we know it can feel shattered, and the future can seem daunting and uncertain.

The death of Rehmat shah Afridi can bring forth a flood of emotions, including shock, disbelief, anger, and profound sadness. It can be a time of intense reflection as we grapple with the finality of the loss and the void left by the absence of someone who was an intrinsic part of our daily existence. Memories of shared experiences, laughter, and the unique bond we had with my friend can fill us with warmth and joy, but they can also serve as painful reminders of what we have lost.

The grieving process is different for everyone, and there is no right or wrong way to mourn the death of a dear friend. It is essential to allow ourselves the time and space to grieve in our way, to seek support from those around us, and to be patient and compassionate with ourselves as we navigate this difficult journey of healing.

In the midst of our grief, it can be helpful to celebrate the life of Rehmat shah and the profound impact they had on those around them. Sharing stories, memories, and anecdotes can bring solace and a sense of connection, allowing us to honor the beautiful legacy left behind by our friend.

It’s also important to recognize that the journey through grief is not one that we have to undertake alone. Seeking support from family, friends, or a professional counselor can provide comfort and guidance as we navigate the turbulent emotions that accompany the loss of a cherished friend.

As time passes, the raw intensity of the pain may lessen, but the memory of our dear friend will continue to live on in our hearts and minds. Though we may never fully recover from the loss, we can learn to carry the love and spirit of our friend with us as we move forward, finding strength in the memories and the enduring impact they had on our lives.

The death of Rehmat shah Afridi is a heartbreaking and transformative experience, one that reminds us of the fragility of life and the preciousness of the connections we share with others. In the wake of such a loss, it is through the love, support, and cherished memories of our friend that we can find solace and begin to heal, holding onto the light they brought into our lives as we continue on our journey.

In the end I would say words have very less symbols to express feelings

As we lost one of the most , courageous, loving, intelligent , knowlegable and above all respectable brother.He achieved more than could be expected of any brother or human being

He will be remembered through his firece dignity and un bending will to sacrifice his own life for the sake of his pricipals

We all are in PAIN. It demands to be felt.I know emotional pain is much worst than physical pain.His memories are sneaking out of my eyes and rolling down to my checks .Tears are coming from my heart and not from my brain

Those we love donot go away, they walk beside us every day…. unseen, unheard

still LOVED still MISSED in our heart always

May God bless His memories and keep him in peace (Insha Allah).



May God bless his soul in piece.



Note: The Author is CEO of Zarco Exchange