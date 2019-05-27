Raz reiterates govt’s call on Taliban to shun violence, joint peace

KABUL (Agencies): Afghanistan’s permanent representative to the United National (UN) Adela Raz has said protection of aid workers was a priority of the Afghan government. In a statement the Afghan UN Mission said that Adela Raz co-hosted an event on the protection of civilians, particularly, humanitarian and medical personnel in situation of conflict. The event held in collaboration with Germany, Poland, France, Iraq, UNOCHA, WHO and Safeguarding Health. Ambassador Raz stressed the need for all parties in conflict to recognize their responsibility as Taliban and other continue to target humanitarian and used their infrastructure to launch attacks, it said.

She termed the main threat facing medical and healthcare personnel in Afghanistan emanates from continued attacks by the Taliban and other groups.

“We call on the Taliban to demonstrate a commitment to peace for the sake of security and stability,” the statement quoted Raz as saying. The Afghan representative also reiterated the Afghan government call to the Taliban to demonstrate a real commitment to peace through deeds and to give up the path of violence and end attacks on ordinary civilians, public infrastructure, medical and humanitarian personnel.