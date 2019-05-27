Taliban killed in Logar air strike

PUL-E-KHOMRI (Agencies): Twelve Taliban militants were killed in an air strike in Logar province.

Shahpoor Ahmadzai spokesman for Logar security commandment said, the militants were killed in air strike conducted by security troops in outskirt of Pul-e-Alam center of that province. Qari Halem, Qari Jawad and Qari Hairan three senior leaders of them were among the dead.

Another report says, four armed rebels were killed in conflicts by security forces in vicinity of Mohammad Agha district and Pul-e-Alam city, and two other rebels were injured.