Relief operations underway by Pak Army in rain-hit areas of Balochistan

GWADAR : Relief operations are underway by the Pakistan Army in rain-hit areas of Balochistan in view of torrential rains and floods.

So far, five people have been safely rescued from the affected areas in Gwadar and Jiwani.

Pakistan Army engineers have started road clearance and dewatering of affected areas in Gwadar.

Apart from this, Pakistan Army is distributing ration and relief goods to the people of Gwadar.

A team of doctors from the Army Medical Corps has also been constituted, while teams of boats and swimmers have been prepared to evacuate people to safer places.

The Pakistan Army is also conducting assessment process of the damage caused by the torrential rains in Gwadar on emergency basis.