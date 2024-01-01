Dubai dominates as Mena’s 50 Best Restaurant list unveiled for 2024

Evelyn Lau

This was followed by Tresind Studio, Ossiano and Moonrise – all in Dubai – while Cairo’s Khufu rounded out the top five. Dubai’s 3 Fils, which won top honours in 2022, followed by Fakhreldin in Amman, Em Sherif in Beirut, Fusions by Tala in Bahrain and ODC Restaurant in Tel Aviv made the top 10.

Abu Dhabi had two restaurants make the list as new entries this year, with LPM Abu Dhabi at No 39 and Talea by Antonio Guida at No 48.

“Our sincere congratulations go to Orfali Bros Bistro, which sets a new standard in creativity, innovation and food presentation, complemented by an intimate service style,” said William Drew, director of content for Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants.

“We are equally proud to see restaurants from so many different cities represented on this year’s list, showcasing the abundant diversity of cuisines across the region.”

Orfali Bros, created by three Syrian brothers in 2021, is a modern, minimalist venue in Jumeirah. Its menu is an exercise in boundary pushing, experimenting with taste, textures and ingredients to create something unique, from red umami prawns to fluffy pides in various creative flavours.

Last year, 18 of the 50 restaurants listed were from the UAE, while this number has risen to 20 this year.

Six restaurants were chosen from both Israel and Egypt; five from Jordan; three each from Morocco, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia; two each from Bahrain and Kuwait; and one each from Qatar and Tunisia.

The restaurants are chosen by a panel of 250 anonymous voters, who can select seven venues each from across the region.

Mena’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024