Rioters damaged 23 premises, burnt 108 vehicles: Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE (NNI): Punjab’s caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi while delineating losses in protests Sunday said that 108 vehicles were gutted in the province. “In Lahore, police vehicles, 12 buses, motorbikes, six Wasa vehicles, eight Rescue 1122 vehicles and a car in a car showroom were set on fire,” Naqvi said. “Protesters damaged 23 buildings including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore,” he said.

The provincial chief minister said that military installations and government properties were attacked under a plan. “Around 34 attackers were involved in attack on Jinnah House Lahore,” he added. The rioters and arsonists burnt safe city cameras on May 09 and two metro stations in Lahore, he said. “Each and every attacker is being pointed out and all will be brought to justice,” he said.

“Around six billion losses have been estimated in rioting incidents so far,” CM Naqvi said.

“In Gujranwala an Army check post and a private building was gutted, while in Multan buses and police coasters were burnt,” he said. Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has said that the attack on Mianwali Airbase was not symbolic, rather it was carried out after a comprehensive planning.

The chief minister claimed that the whole footage of the airbase attack was in their possession. “The Mianwali airbase attack was not symbolic. It was orchestrated after a thorough planning,” Naqvi said, vowing to take this case to the logical conclusion and punish every attacker. Mr Naqvi said the attackers of the airbase were armed and they wanted to destroy all the aircraft parked at the base. The rioters also tried to torch the GPO office in Mianwali.

“There are pictures and video of each person, and everyone being followed,” Punjab CM said. “We won’t arrest a person wrongly despite any pressure,” he said. “Bringing attackers to justice will be our priority,” he said.

“These were the targets, which Tehreek-e-Taliban wanted to attack,” chief minister said.

“Arrested persons being investigated and Yasmeen Rashid is the main character of this incident,” he further said. “Women being respected thus Yasmeen Rashid being kept at hospital,” he added.

Also, Rawalpindi Capital City Police Office (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani addressing the media persons said that 276 people involved in violent mob attacks on public buildings have been arrested. He said Police lodged 17 FIRs and a person who used petrol to torch General Headquarters (GHQ) gate has been arrested via video footage. Hamdani said protesters wanted to uproot GHQ main gate.

26 accused involved in the GHQ attacks were presented before media persons on Sunday.