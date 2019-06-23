Rs 62bn allocated for development of tribal districts in KP

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai on Sunday said that the provincial government allocated Rs 62 bn for development and prosperity of tribal districts.

Addressing a ceremony in Peshawar, Tarakai said that special priority was given to the development of underprivileged districts of the province.

He said that 25,000 teachers would be recruited besides construction of 6,000 additional classrooms in government schools.

The minister said more than Rs800 mn allocated for provision of free medical treatment to cancer patients in the province.

Earlier on June 13, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had said that a record amount of Rs.150 billion had been allocated in budget 2019-20 for the uplift of newly merged tribal districts with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KP).

Addressing a ceremony in Swabi, Asad Qaiser had said that a special package would also be announced to promote trade and business activities in tribal districts.

On the occasion, the speaker had assured the local people that the issue of potable water in Swabi would be addressed on priority basis and added that a new grid station worth Rs.6bn would also be constructed in the area.