Nine killed as passenger van falls into River Indus

F.P. Report

KOHISTAN: At least nine people were killed and several others wounded when a passenger van plunged into river Indus in Palas area of Kohistan on Sunday.

As per the details, the ill-fated incident took place in Palas area of Kohistan when a passenger van fell into river Indus, killing at least nine people and wounding several others.

Soon after the incident, the wounded people were shifted to local hospital for medical assistance.

The passenger van was heading towards Gaddar from Ghaziabad. According to police, seven bodies have been pulled out of the river.