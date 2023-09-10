Turkish stock exchange on high note

F.P. Report

ANKARA: Türkiye’s benchmark stock index opened Monday at 8,105.36 points, up 0.82%, or 66.18 points, from last week’s close. On Friday, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index closed at 8,039.18 points, rising 0.48%, with a daily trading volume of 133 billion liras ($4.9 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 27.2019 as of 09.53 a.m. local time (0653GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 28.9838, and a British pound traded for 33.3056 liras. Brent crude oil was selling for around $92.52 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,943.15.(APP)