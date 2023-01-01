Rupee loses another Rs6.82 against dollar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by Rs6.82 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs262.60 against the previous day’s closing of Rs255.42.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs264 and Rs266 respectively.

The price of the euro appreciated by Rs6.77 and closed at Rs285.60 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.83, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The Japanese yen increased by 04 paisa to close at Rs2.01, whereas an increase of Rs8.24 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs324.94 as compared to its last closing of Rs316.60.

The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 95 paisa and 91 paisa to close at Rs71.49 and Rs69.95 respectively. (APP)