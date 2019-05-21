Rupee plunges to Rs153 against US dollar in open market

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee continues to struggle against the US dollar and it plunged to record low in the interbank and in open market on Tuesday.

According to reports, the greenback saw an increase of Rs1.36, touching Rs151 in the interbank and in the open market, the rate increased to Rs153.

In the last four business days, the dollar has risen by Rs9.60 against the Pakistani rupee.

The rupee has been falling against the dollar following an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on a $6 billion loan with expected strict conditions including a “market determined” exchange rate.