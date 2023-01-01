Rupee sheds 16 paisa

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee weakened by 16 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 269.44 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 269.28.



According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs. 271 and Rs. 274 respectively.



The price of the euro depreciated by Rs 1.82 and closed at Rs 287.41 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 289.23, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.



The Japanese yen lost three paisa to close at Rs 2.03, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.82 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs 324.33 as compared to its last closing of Rs 326.15. The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 05 paisa each to close at Rs 73.35 and Rs 71.80 respectively. (APP)