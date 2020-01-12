Rupee stabilizing, inflation to come down in coming months: Hammad Azhar

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar on Sunday said that the value of rupee is now stabilizing and the inflation would come down in the coming months.

Addressing a function in Lahore on Sunday, he said that a report has already been submitted to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on January 8 and hopefully, economic issues will turn out well this year.

The minister said that investment in the country has increased by seventy-eight percent because of the prudent policies of the government, adding that the government has taken major and difficult decisions for economic stability in the country.

He said steps are also being taken to reduce burden of prices of electricity and gas on the common man.

Hammad Azhar said that 2019 was the year of economic stability, and 2020 will be the year of progress and prosperity of the country.

“The state entities in the country need restructuring for their better performance,” he said.