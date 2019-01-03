SA invites Pakistan to bat first in 2nd second after winning toss

Monitoring Desk

CAPE TOWN: South African captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the second Test at Newlands, Cape Town on Thursday (today).

South Africa won the first Test in Pretoria by six wickets inside eight sessions as both bowling attacks found conditions to their liking with seam movement, and at times steep bounce.

Pakistan are bolstered by the return of pacer Mohammad Abbas, who missed the first Test with a shoulder injury.

M Abbass has made a remarkable start to his Test career with 61 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 16.62.

Seamer Vernon Philander is back for South Africa. He has 49 wickets at an average of 16.55 at Newlands.

South Africa have won all three previous Tests against Pakistan at Newlands and have only lost four times in 24 matches against the sub-continent side at all venues.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wk), Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Duanne Olivier.