Sanjrani stresses greater coordination to speed up development projects

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday emphasised the need for greater coordination among stakeholders to speed up the development process of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.



Talking to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali, he said the role of the Senate was to promote national cohesion and harmony. Senate provides equal representation to all the provinces. Senate was striving hard to bring less developed areas at par with the developed areas.



Both the dignitaries discussed public welfare measures and other issues.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani informed the Governor about the upcoming golden jubilee celebrations of the Senate and said that considering the economic situation of the country, it has been decided that the celebrations would remain simple.

The Chairman said that the Golden Jubilee of the Senate was a historic occasion and it would help us to highlight the importance of promoting national unity.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali thanked Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and emphasized enhancing coordinated support. The governor said that with the cooperation of the federation, measures were being taken to improve the quality of life of the people and development projects in the entire province, especially in the merged districts. (APP)