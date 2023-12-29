Sar-e-Pul farmers call to commence work on Sultan Ibrahim Dam

JAWZJAN (TOLOnews): The farmers in Sar-e-Pul demanded the start of practical work on the Sultan Ibrahim Dam.

It is said that with the construction of this dam, the residents of Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan provinces will have access to drinking water, agriculture and electric energy.

“Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan will benefit first from the water and second with electric energy, and working opportunities will be provided for our people and we appreciate these kinds of projects,” said Ghulam Sakhi, a farmer in Sar-e-Pul.

“The Islamic Emirate should build the Sultan Ibrahim dam as soon as possible so that water can be stored and added to the river and to supply water to our agricultural lands,” said Mohammad Ibrahim, another farmer in Sar-e-Pul.

The directorate of Sar-e-Pul’s marine area said that in addition to storing 1 million cubic meters of water and producing 40 megawatts of electricity, this dam also irrigates 55 thousand hectares of agricultural land.

Ghulam Sakhibik, technical consultant of the directorate of Sar-e-Pul marine area said: “Sultan Ibrahim Dam has the ability to store one million cubic meters of water and has the ability to produce 40 megawatts of electricity, and it also irrigates 55,000 hectares of agricultural land in the two provinces of Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan.”

“If this dam is built, we can control our lack of water and control the water so that it is not wasted,” said Jamshid Faizi, director of Sar-e-Pul marine area management services.

Sultan Ibrahim dam is located 30 km from the center of Sar-e-Pul province and the water that flows into this dam originates from Sufak Lake and Qala-e-Shahr in Kohistanat District in the province.