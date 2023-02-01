‘We can’t tell her truth’: Gaza’s hospitals filling with lone orphans

Monitoring Desk

GAZA: When nine-year-old Razan Shabet was brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital one month ago, she was unconscious with a severe head injury, a brain haemorrhage and broken legs and arms. For the first four days, she was listed as “101 Unknown”. Nobody knew who she was.

Today, the doctors and nurses at the hospital, where she remains housed in a tent in the compound, having been discharged from emergency medical treatment, still do not have the heart to tell her that both her parents are dead. In the weeks since she first arrived at the hospital, medics have managed to work out that she and her family had been caught in an Israeli air strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp, where they had fled from their home in Tuffah, northern Gaza. Razan was the only survivor.

Ever since she woke up on day five, she has asked for her parents. “The most difficult question we receive is from a child asking you where their father or mother is, and they are already killed,” said Dr Ibrahim Mattar, an emergency doctor at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. “When she asked, I just kept silent and told the child that she should be okay. “She is intelligent, amazing and so cute. She doesn’t know her family was killed, she believes they are all okay. And we really cannot tell her the truth since we are keen that her treatment goes well,” Mattar added.

More than 8,200 children have been killed by Israeli air strikes and invading forces since the war began on October 7. Many more have been injured and most are deeply traumatised. Some have lost both parents – in some cases, all of their relatives have been killed. The medical professionals left to care for them in the aftermath have no idea what to do with them – there is simply nowhere for them to go.

A growing proportion of those being brought to hospitals following air strikes and assaults are children, Mattar said, and it is becoming increasingly difficult to care for them. “Razan was crying out at midnight while all other patients were asleep,” he said. “She could not sleep or rest without analgesics, so we had to give her extra doses. I kept reading her stories during the night to distract her from her pain.”

Administering high doses of painkillers has become the only option to keep frightened, lonely children in a great deal of pain quiet, but it is far from ideal. In a lot of cases, there is no suitable medication available for children, so they are given adult doses rather than nothing at all. Mattar worries about the future health implications of this, he said. Since the war on Gaza began, hundreds of thousands of residents have taken shelter in schools and hospitals in the hopes they might be safer there than in their homes – or simply because their homes have been destroyed and they have nowhere else to go.

With more injured children arriving every day, hospitals have become a de facto home for those who have no parents or family with them. Baby Hassan Meshmesh was saved from under the rubble at just five days old after an Israeli air strike hit his home in Deir el-Balah in November, killing 58 members of his family.

He has now been at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital for more than a month – nearly the whole of his short life. “The entire nursing crew takes care of Hassan,” explained Warda al-Awawda, one of the nurses at the hospital. “We try to make sure he feels safe and responds positively to his treatment.”

The hospital has finally been able to locate a distant relative of the baby – Mohammad Meshmesh, 54 – who visits him in the hospital and helps to care for him. Another child who is living alone there is Motaz Abu-Isa, who is seven years old and has recently been discharged from emergency medical care. He has spent 20 days at the hospital without his parents, with a fractured hip, legs and arms. His only relative, Mohammad Abu-Isa, told Al Jazeera: “He lost his family. I was responsible for him. He was eating only one meal a day – some bread with some tomatoes.

He was waiting for the war to end to go to the UAE and join his uncles. Now, instead, he will travel there for treatment. He desperately hopes this will end very soon.”

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to flee again towards the south after Israel intensified assaults in the centre of the besieged enclave killing more than 180 people in the past 24 hours. The Israeli army said in a post on X that it was “expanding the operation in the Khan Younis area” of Gaza, previously sheltering hundreds of thousands of people displaced from the north – initially the focus of Israel’s ground assault.

Israeli shelling near El Amal hospital in Khan Younis killed 41 people over the past two days, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said, adding that the casualties in repeated Israeli attacks near the facility include “displaced persons seeking shelter”. The UN humanitarian office said an estimated 100,000 more displaced people had arrived in the already-teeming southern border city of Rafah in recent days following the intensification of fighting around both Deir el-Balah in central Gaza and Khan Younis to its south.

Earlier this week, Israeli forces ordered Palestinians out of the crowded central districts of Bureij, Maghazi and Nuseirat, as tanks advanced from the north and east. Attacks on those areas have intensified in recent days, with many residents fleeing to the already-crowded Deir el-Balah, pitching makeshift tents made from sheets of plastic on whatever open ground they could find.

“We suffered a lot. We had the whole night without shelter, under rain and it was cold, we were with our kids and elderly women,” Um Hamdi, a woman cooking porridge over an open woodfire, surrounded by children, told the news agency Reuters. Nearby, grey-bearded Abdel Nasser Awadallah stood inside a wooden frame set up to be wrapped in plastic to make a tent, and spoke of the family he had lost.

“I buried my children, a child 16-year-old, another one aged 18. Something I really can’t believe, I buried my children at 6:00am while their bodies were still warm. Also my nephew was two years old, I buried him, I buried my wife,” he said. Addressing the UN Security Council, the Palestinian UN envoy Majed Bamya said the widescale destruction of Gaza by Israeli operations has made it clear their sole goal is forced displacement.

“They want to make sure that Palestinians in Gaza have no homes to return to,” he said. “They want to make sure they have no life to return.” “They want to make sure that life in Gaza is no longer possible, with one aim, what they call ‘voluntary migration’ … the codename for forced displacement. These are the options for Palestinians: Destruction or displacement, death or displacement,” he said.

On Christmas Eve, the Maghazi refugee camp witnessed one of the deadliest attacks since Israel launched its military offensive on October 7. While the official number of those who were killed stands at 90, residents of the camp near Deir el-Balah told Al Jazeera that in reality, the figure is much higher as entire residential blocks were wiped out. Israel issued a rare apology for killing civilians in the massive air raid that triggered one of the biggest exoduses of the war so far, saying the munitions used were not appropriate for a packed refugee camp and that the high death toll “could have been avoided”.The UN says more than 90 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been displaced, and many are now fleeing for the third or fourth time.

Many now live in cramped shelters in the 365sq km (141sq miles) of land or in makeshift tents around the southern city of Rafah, on the border with Egypt – which has also not been immune from Israeli attacks. Rafah was hit by new air raids as Egypt prepared to host a high-level Hamas delegation for talks to try and end the nearly 12-week war that has devastated the besieged Palestinian territory. Reuters journalists at the scene of one air raid that obliterated a building in Rafah saw the head of a buried toddler sticking out of the rubble.

The child screamed as a rescue worker shielded his head with a hand, while another swung a sledgehammer at a chisel, trying to break up a slab of concrete to free him. Neighbour Sanad Abu Tabet said the two-storey house had been crowded with displaced people. After morning broke, relatives came to collect the dead wrapped up in white shrouds. Israel’s relentless aerial bombardment and ground invasion in Gaza have killed at least 21,507 people, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s health ministry. Egypt has taken more of a leading role in pushing for a ceasefire, including introducing a plan to end the fighting. It includes captive and prisoner exchanges between Israel and Hamas.

Egypt’s State Information Services chief Dia Rashwan said the plan was “intended to bring together the views of all parties concerned, with the aim of ending the shedding of Palestinian blood”. Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan said that the group will not release more Israeli captives without a “complete and full ceasing of aggressive activities against our people through negotiations that are aligned with our people’s interest”.

The director of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees in Gaza (UNRWA), Thomas White, said that a UN aid convoy had come under fire by the Israeli military. While there were no casualties, White condemned the attack on humanitarian workers. “Essentially, we are delivering aid under fire,” White told Al Jazeera, explaining that the incident took place as a convoy was returning from northern Gaza along a route designated by the Israeli Army.

“They took that route, they encountered some tanks, and those tanks used heavy machine guns to fire at the vehicles,” White said, adding that while there was some damage to one of the vehicles, UNRWA staff was not injured. Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UNRWA, slammed Israeli forces for firing at the aid convoy. In a post on X, Lazzarini said “shooting” and “other attacks” on aid workers and convoys obstruct “lifesaving” operations in the Strip.

A “total siege” imposed by Israel since the war began on October 7, and following years of crippling blockade, has deprived Palestinians in Gaza of food, water, fuel and medicine. The severe shortages have been only sporadically eased by humanitarian aid convoys entering primarily via Egypt.

International bodies say supplies being let in through Israeli inspections are a small fraction of the enclave’s vast needs. Last week Israel bowed to international pressure to open a second crossing it said would double the number of supply trucks daily to 200, but just 76 were able to enter, according to the United Nations, compared with 500 before the war.

Last week, a UN-backed report warned that the entire 2.3 million population of Gaza is facing crisis levels of hunger, with 576,600 people at catastrophic – or starvation – levels. UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths described on social media what he called “an impossible situation for the people of Gaza, and for those trying to help them”. “You think getting aid into Gaza is easy? Think again,” he wrote on X.

Courtesy: (Aljazeera)